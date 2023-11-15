Gigi Hadid responds to rumors she has an issue with Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

Gigi Hadid is making her stance on Taylor Swift's new romance with Travis Kelce known — and she's in full support.

The model and longtime member of Swift's friend group responded to a report reposted by gossip blogger Perez Hilton that claims she "doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting" with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period," Hadid wrote in an Instagram comment on Nov. 13, adding red heart and flame emoji.

Hadid appeared to be referring to a different report that Swift's friend Selena Gomez also didn't approve of how public the singer has been with Kelce. Gomez has not publicly addressed this rumor.

Hadid's response comes after Swift and Kelce spent a whirlwind weekend together in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift performed three shows on the South American leg of her "Eras Tour."

Kelce attended the Nov. 11 concert, where Swift changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to include "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The singer was also seen running into Kelce's arms and kissing him after concluding her performance, according to social media footage.

Swift, Hadid and Gomez were recently spotted in New York City on Nov. 4 leaving dinner with other star-studded pals like Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift is seen in photographs from that night linking arms with Gomez and holding hands with Mahomes, as Hadid and Turner followed closely behind.

Swift and Gomez first met around 2008, and their bond has kept Gomez as one of Swift's best friends for more than a decade. Gomez shared selfies of herself and Swift in September, where she quoted Saweetie’s song "Best Friend" in the caption, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad."

Hadid and Swift met a few years later, and the model starred in Swift's video for her hit song "Bad Blood" in 2015, along with Gomez and other friends. Hadid attended Swift's "Eras Tour" stop in Santa Clara, California, earlier this year, and appeared in an adorable behind-the-scenes video with Swift's father, Scott Swift.

