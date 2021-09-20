gibbons and guardians

‘Gibbons and Guardians' Explores the Exciting World Behind the Gates of the Gibbon Conservation Center

The documentary is being released on streaming platforms Sept. 21.

By Heather Brooker

You’ve no doubt heard the song of the Gibbon before. It’s a remarkable sound that plays almost like a soundtrack in the rainforests of Southeast, South and East Asia.

Gibbon Conservation Center
"The Center: Gibbons and Guardians" features the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, CA.
 Gibbons are in the ape family and face numerous challenges including deforestation, hunting and illegal trades. Of the 20 known species, 19 are endangered, critically endangered or near extinction. 

Now, a new documentary is taking you inside the Gibbon Conservation Center to show you what they are doing to preserve and educate the public about the Gibbon. We also see the lively personalities of these small apes and how they are very similar to humans. 

“The Center: Gibbons and Guardians” director Alex M. Azmi took a tour of the GCC several years ago and became enamoured with their story. 

“I was totally amazed by the complexity and the lives of the Gibbons and how similar they are to us,” Azmi tells NBC. 

GCC director Gabi Skollar says she hopes the film will encourage people to help save these beautiful creatures.

“Our mission is to help educate people about the Gibbons, and let them know how they can help,” Skollar said. “We also do non-invasive studies to get more understanding about them.”

Gibbon Conservation Center

The Gibbon Conservation Center is located in Santa Clarita, CA and is open for public tours and school events. You can learn more about GCC, the Gibbons and how you can get involved when “The Center: Gibbons and Guardians” premieres on streaming platforms Sep. 21.

