Don't let the days go by too quickly because Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up so fast.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Bush singer shared sweet family photos showing himself celebrating his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday alongside sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 (with ex-wife Gwen Stefani).

"Happy birthday @daisylowe," Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. "What a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister .we love you so much and we are in awe of you...enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love."

Kingston, who goes by King, also shared a tribute to Daisy on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday big sis," he captioned a video of the model getting ready to blow out a candle in an ice cream dish. "Love you."

While Rossdale rarely shares family photos on Instagram, he has started giving fans a better glimpse into his personal life, posting an adorable snap with his sons on New Year's Day.

The pandemic has, unsurprisingly, made co-parenting hard, especially as his sons spend more time with Stefani and Blake Shelton on the country star's Oklahoma ranch.

"They are on a 10,000 acre lot," the L.A.-based rocker said on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk in April 2020. "I think it's OK for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody."

"I know who's around me and know who's bringing the corona -- no one," he continued, "but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they're coming back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with so it's a tricky one with all divorced parents."