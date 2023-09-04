Gary Wright, singer of ‘Dream Weaver' and other '70s hits, dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer known for hits such as "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," has died at the age of 80, his son confirmed to Variety.

Wright's cause of death was a combination of Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease, which he had first been diagnosed with when he was six years old, his son told NBC News.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing," Grammy-nominated musician Stephen Bishop wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley. Gary's vibrant personality and… pic.twitter.com/r7bwnIhKME — Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) September 4, 2023

Wright's biggest hit, "Dream Weaver," was inspired by his trip to India with ex-Beatle George Harrison, who he helped record his 1970 solo album "All Things Must Pass."

Born in Cresskill, New Jersey, Wright began performing as a child. He gained prominence in the mid-1970s with his before-mentioned hits, "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive."

Wright continued to record music, with his last album, "Connected," being released in 2010.

He was also known to perform live as well, including in many concerts with another ex-Beatle, Ringo Starr.