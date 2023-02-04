‘Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son.

"He's about to get the shock of his life," Harington shared during a Feb. 3 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "which is that he about to get a brother or sister."

Harington shared that he and Leslie, who played his character Jon Snow's love interest Ygritte on "Game of Thrones," have worked on explaining her pregnancy to their son ahead of becoming a big sibling. But that hasn't proven to be easy.

"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet," the actor said. "We're trying to get him ready for it. We point at Rose's tummy and we say, ‘Mommy's baby,' and he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.'"

As for what Harington thinks of this new chapter? The 36-year-old shared it's different this time around.

"I'm terrified," he joked. "With the first baby, you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months—Well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Back in 2021, Harington reflected on being a first-time father—and how becoming a dad made his bond with Leslie, who he wed in 2018, even stronger.

"Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together," he told Access Hollywood at the time. "I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find."

With that new dynamic, Harington shared that he is constantly learning.

"I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you," he continued. "It's a beautiful thing. It really is."