Gal Gadot reveals she was diagnosed with ‘massive blood clot' during pregnancy

Actor Gal Godot revealed she was diagnosed with “a massive blood clot” in the brain during her eighth month of pregnancy earlier this year that required emergency surgery.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 39, revealed in a candid Instagram post Sunday that she was diagnosed in February after “excruciating headaches that confined me to bed” for weeks.

“I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she wrote.

She went to the hospital and “within hours” underwent emergency surgery, and her daughter was born.

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning 'my light,' wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” she explained.

The mother of four thanked the doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for their “dedicated care.”

“I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back,” she wrote.

The star said her health journey taught her many lessons, including listening to the body and being aware.

“First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” she wrote.

“Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable,” she continued. “While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”

Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, have four daughters.

Gadot had announced Ori's birth in March, though at the time she did not disclose the blood clot.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

