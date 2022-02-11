‘Friends' Valentine's Day Episodes to Rewatch, With or Without Your Lobster

If you've watched the hit NBC sitcom "Friends," you know that everyone's favorite NYC friend group, comprised of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica, went through some serious relationship ups and downs.

Regardless of whether you're a super fan or a casual watcher, there's no denying there's something special about the Valentine's Day episodes of this fun-loving show. Really, could they be any cuter?!

And, aside from the three Valentine's Day-specific episodes that aired, we included some extra episodes that aired around February 14 — although some of them aren't exactly the pinnacle of romance. (We can mostly blame Ross for this.)

Here's a list of every Valentine's Day, and Valentine's Day-related, episode of "Friends" in chronological order.

'The One With The Candy Hearts'

Season 1 — Episode 14

In this episode, we see Ross run into his ex-wife, Carol, and her new significant other, Susan — which is pretty awkward for Ross, considering he's on a date with another woman, too. Meanwhile, Rachel, Phoebe and Monica burn mementos from old boyfriends, and Joey hilariously sets Chandler up on a date with a beloved "Friends" guest star: Janice.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBCUniversal

'The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know'

Season 2 — Episode 15

Ross and Rachel go on their first date to a museum (so creative, Ross) and, much to the dismay of a group of school kids touring the museum in the morning, wake up in an exhibit after doing it for the first time. Monica also has her eye on Richard, a recurring love interest for Monica throughout the show, when she books a catering party — and Joey and Chandler have a bit of an issue moving after buying two comfy chairs and a new TV.

NBCUniversal

'The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break'

Season 3 — Episode 15

"We! Were on! A Break!"

"Friends" fans recognize this line probably better than any other line in the show, and it's all because of this episode, where Ross and Rachel decide to take a break after a fight that really goes south. But, Ross (stupidly) ends up hooking up with another woman at the end of the night, which of course does not bode well for him. Not very romantic, dude.

Meanwhile, Phoebe goes on a date with a man she needs an interpreter to understand because of a language barrier. Classic Phoebe.

NBCUniversal

'The One Where Everybody Finds Out'

Season 5 — Episode 14

This one is usually a fan favorite, especially for the Monica and Chandler fans out there. At this point in the show, Monica and Chandler have been in a secret .... situationship, if you will... and have done a pretty good job at hiding it from the group. But, when Rachel finds out, she tries to get Monica and Chandler to confess.

'The One With Unagi'

Season 6 — Episode 17

While Ross' newest obsession, Unagi (a state of total awareness Ross has pledged to be in), annoys the group, Chandler and Monica decide to give each other homemade Valentine's Day gifts. As you can probably guess, Chandler panics. In the meantime, Joey tries to earn money through medical research, and Rachel and Phoebe take a self-defense class. How romantic

'The One With The Birthing Video'

Season 8 — Episode 15

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than when watching a real birth on video? In this Valentine's Day episode, Chandler sits down with the girls to watch a graphic video of the miracle of birth, which of course, he hates. Again, very romantic!

NBCUniversal

'The One With Phoebe’s Wedding'

Season 10 — Episode 12

There's no denying Mike and Phoebe are one of the best couples in all of "Friends" history — and in this episode, they finally are ready to get married! But first, in true, chaotic Phoebe fashion, they must battle a snowstorm and find an officiant for the wedding. Oh, and they get married outside. In the snow. Ahhhh, romance.

NBCUniversal

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: