Former WWE wrestler Tamara ‘Sunny' Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal DUI crash

Former WWE wrestler Tamara Sytch was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for causing a fatal multivehicle car crash while intoxicated.

Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, was killed in the March 2022 crash in Volusia County, Fla. Four other people complained of injuries at the time but did not require immediate hospitalization, according to a charging affidavit.

Judge Karen Foxman said that Sytch was guilty of driving into Lasseter's vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to NBC affiliate WESH of Daytona Beach.

Her blood alcohol level was .280, more than three times the legal limit, the charging affidavit stated. Authorities said they found an unsealed bottle of vodka in her car following the crash, according to the documents. At the time of the crash, her license was suspended for a DUI-related offense in Pennsylvania.

