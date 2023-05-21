Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer One Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters have entered a new era.

While previewing their 11th studio album, "But Here We Are" in a May 21 livestream event, the rock band introduced studio drummer Josh Freese as the successor to late band member Taylor Hawkins.

On the livestream, hosted by Live Nation's Veeps platform, the band teased the big reveal by first having three popular drummers from other groups knock on the door to their studio, sitcom-style. First, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith shows up, and informs the group...that there's a white Mercedes blocking his car.

Next up is Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who arrives with a special delivery.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"I got the P.F. Chang's!" he says with his signature grin, holding up takeout bags, to which Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl responds, "Thanks, you're the best. Put it in the kitchen for us, would ya?"

Tool drummer Danny Carey then knocks on the door, holding two dogs on leashes. He tells the band, "I groomed your poodles for you."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

After he leaves, a voice off-camera is then heard shouting, "Um…excuse me!" and the speaker is revealed to be Freese, who is shown sitting behind a drum kit. Holding his drum sticks in one hand, the musician asks, "Guys, can we just, like, I dunno, play a song, or two, something?"

They all then begin performing songs from the new album. The record is set for release June 2. More than a week earlier, on May 24, the group is set to start a new tour.

Freese, a top session drummer, had performed with Foo Fighters at their two tribute concerts for Taylor in Los Angeles and London last September. In past years, he has drummed with bands such as Devo, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and Weezer and singer Sting.

Hawkins, Foo Fighters' beloved drummer of 25 years, died at age 50 in March 2022 while touring with the band. The following December, on New Year's Eve, the group announced on Instagram that they are looking to continue their work while honoring their late bandmate's legacy.

"Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were," they said, "and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

The message continued, "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."