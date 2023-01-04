Family of Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss' Honors Late Star During Private Service

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been laid to rest.

Nearly a month after the 40-year-old's death, his loved ones gathered for a private ceremony Jan. 4, a source close to his family told E! News, "A larger celebration of life for the friends the Stephen considers family will be put together in the future."

On Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker — they share kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — mourning the devastating loss in a beautiful tribute.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker had said in a statement at the time. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans...To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

She concluded the note with a message to her husband of nine years: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

As she grieves, the dancer has understandably kept a low profile. However, on Dec. 21, she returned to Instagram with a throwback selfie of her and Boss. "My ONE and ONLY," she wrote. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

The impact of his loss has been felt by everyone he touched. While Justin Timberlake noted Boss "always lit everything up," Channing Tatum shared, "I'll see you again my friend."

For her part, Ellen DeGeneres is focusing on the happiness he offered so many.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," she shared on Instagram Dec. 15. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss one week after his tragic death.