Ex-‘Jackass' star Bam Margera jailed in Pennsylvania over probation violation

Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera found himself back behind bars this week after allegedly violating his probation.

Court records show that the 44-year-old was jailed in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Margera is scheduled for a "violations of probation/parole" hearing on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that Margera was arrested by state police Monday in Fulton County -- in the south central part of Pennsylvania -- for misdemeanor driving under the influence and that the bench warrant in Chester County was for a violation of his drug and alcohol treatment.

Reached for comment on Thursday, Margera's legal team told NBC Philadelphia that no charges had been filed.

"Currently there are no pending charges filed," attorneys Michael T. van der Veen, William J. Brennan and Adam Leasure of Philadelphia-based Van der Veen, Hartshorn, Levin & Lindheim said. "We are in the process of straightening this all out. Just like every citizen in this country, Mr. Margera is presumed innocent."

Back in June, Margera was sentenced to six months on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct over an altercation at his home near Philadelphia.

Margera had been charged with assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members during what the brother called a “frightening and unpredictable” two-week visit home last year.

The plea ended a long legal case that spun out of his stay at the Chester County home known as Castle Bam. At a hearing last year, Margera told the judge he was getting drug and alcohol treatment.

Jess Margera, at the same court hearing, called his brother “a good dude when he’s not messed up,” but said he had exhibited troubling behavior for two decades and, while home, had been awake for days. Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum in the altercation, while Margera’s girlfriend called police when he kicked in her bedroom door, the brother testified.

At the time of Margera's June plea, lawyer William J. Brennan said Margera pleaded guilty to two summary offenses, and was clean, sober and productive a year after the arrest.

“You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around,” Brennan said.