New RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Talks Becoming the Series' First Black Cast Member

Garcelle Beauvais is stepping into the docu-series spotlight.

The actor is one of two new faces joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" this year, and she's "feeling great" about her Bravo debut. In an exclusive interview with E!'s Justin Sylvester at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, Beauvais shares preliminary takeaways from filming season 10, explains why she's excited about this venture into unscripted television and reacts to becoming RHOBH's first black cast member.

"It's about time," she says of her addition to the roster. "I mean, we're in every zip code, are we not? So, hello!"

Though Beauvais has been a fan of RHOBH since its early days, the comedy star admits she couldn't have expected the heightened degree of intensity that comes with appearing in the long-running franchise. "I've always watched the show, but to be in it and see all the crazy all around me?" she laughs. "So fun. So fun."

So, despite telling Sylvester she's "scared to death" about the prospect of filming RHOBH's famously dramatic reunion installment--the dynamic of which returning Housewife Lisa Rinna has "warned" her about already--Beauvais still believes she would remain for another season after this one, if the opportunity presented itself. But talk to her again after the reunion.

Speaking about what fans can expect from her foray into reality TV, Beauvais notes that RHOBH will show audiences a different side of her than those they've met before.

"I think the world is ready to see me in a different light," she continues. "As an actor, you're always putting on a character. But this is me, it's my boys, it's my ex, it's my new boo, it's everything."

