SAG Awards

Everybody wants to see this ‘Devil Wears Prada' reunion

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep's "Devil Wears Prada" reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards was selected for you by the people in this room from a pile of stuff.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E!

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Originally appeared on E! Online

We just got a groundbreaking Devil Wears Prada reunion. That's all.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24, nearly 18 years after their iconic movie debuted. For the occasion, the former costars made us scream their names by presenting Male Actor in a Comedy Series together on stage—with Hathaway and Blunt even turning the tables on Miranda Priestly herself.

Blunt—who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Kitty in "Oppenheimer"—even joked Streep and her character are "like twins."

In fact, the 74-year-old channeled the "Dragon Lady" herself in an elegant Prada look, while Hathaway wore a cerulean blue Atelier Versace SS15 Couture look, in true Andy Sachs (and Mia Thermopolis!) fashion.

And although the actresses have reunited over the years in pairs, getting a "Devil Wears Prada" moment with all three stars is basically rarer than getting an unpublished "Harry Potter" manuscript.

But clearly, the runway roots run deep for Hathaway.

"This is so embarrassing," she told Blunt during a joint interview with Variety in December, "because I remember every second of the first time I met you."

"I'm so much more into you than you are into me. It's fine," she continued, recalling how they met for coffee and a walk around her neighborhood before filming. "I remember instantly just thinking, 'What a movie star.' You were shedding stardust."

The feeling was mutual, Blunt admitted.

"You were so good to me even though you were a colossal movie star at that time," she gushed. "You treated me like a complete equal to you always."

