Every star who's been to Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'

It’s, quite literally, the end of an era for Taylor Swift.

That’s right. After more than 150 performances around the globe, the 34-year-old is making the whole place shimmer one last time during the final stop on her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 8.

And while the “Bejeweled” singer has commanded the attention of millions of fans both in-person and online throughout the world tour’s nearly two-year tenure, her unparalleled performances have also caught the attention of today’s biggest stars — including her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But celeb sightings are nothing new at the "Eras Tour." Recently, Swift’s longtime BFF Blake Lively attended the “Cruel Summer” singer’s concert in New Orleans with husband Ryan Reynolds. And based on the "Deadpool" actor’s rave review on social media, it’s safe to say he had the time of his life.

“When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans,” the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. “Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long.”

Reynolds — whose oldest daughters with Lively, James, 9, and Inez, 7, even joined in on the fun during their godmother’s concert in Madrid — continued, “The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, where that feeling is scarce as hell it’s a special and incredibly rare thing.”

Indeed, the "Eras Tour" has brought together its fair share of celebs at every stop across the globe. Serena Williams was among the stars that showed up and showed out for Swift at the Oct. 18 show in Miami. The tennis legend had a fun night out with her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 15 months — who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and the trio even matched in sparkling Eras-approved outfits.

That same weekend, Tom Brady enjoyed a boys night with his sons Jack, 17 — whom she shares with Bridget Moynahan — and his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s son Benjamin, 15.

And, of course, since her romance with Kelce began, Swift’s performed in front of the Kelce family. In Miami, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce — who previously went to her London shows — brought their elder daughters, Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 3. Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce have also cheered on Swift at her shows.

It’s almost the end of an era, and Taylor Swift is all up in her feels. In fan video captured at her final Eras Tour show in Toronto on Nov. 23, the 34-year-old Grammy winner wiped away tears after she received a standing ovation following her performance of "Champagne Problems."