Celebrity News

Eva Longoria shares she and her family have moved out of the United States

Eva Longoria, her husband José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago now split their time between Spain and Mexico.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria’s primary residences are no longer in the United States.

The 49-year-old got candid about her decision to relocate her family, including her husband José Bastón, and their son Santiago, 6, out of Los Angeles, splitting their time between Spain and Mexico.

“I had my whole adult life here,” she told Marie Claire in a cover story published Nov. 13. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

“I’m privileged,” she noted. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Earlier this year, Longoria gave more insight into her family, including her son’s lifestyle.

"I've learned everything from my son," she told E! News. "He's constantly teaching me every single day."

"People think parents teach kids,” the "Desperate Housewives" alum added. “Kids teach us."

And although she of course adores her son, Longoria won’t be casting him in a movie anytime soon.

Why? Well, "He's not cooperative," she joked with E! News in January. "Doesn't take notes. Talks back."

As for her favorite moments with her son, Longoria said, "Laying in bed, falling asleep. My heart melts. That's my favorite—when he just wants to be with me."

"You must curtsy!" Eva Longoria dishes on being named "Dama Lady Longoria," one of the highest honors in Spain, and opens up about her family's Spanish heritage.
