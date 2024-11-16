Celebrity News

Eva Longoria clarifies reason she moved out of the United States

Eva Longoria — who now splits her time between Mexico and Spain — said she "didn't move out" of the United States because of President-elect Donald Trump.

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

Eva Longoria is setting the record straight about her move out of the United States.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum cleared the air about her decision relocate her family — including husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago — out of Los Angeles to homes in Spain and Mexico, sharing that it had nothing to do with President-elect Donald Trump and his recent election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" she told pal Ana Navarro during a call into "The View: Behind the Table" podcast Nov. 15. "I've been in Europe for almost three years."

Longoria continued, "I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there."

And though the Texas native did acknowledge that leaving the U.S. also meant "being away from the constant 24-hour news cycle," she said speculation she had relocated because of American politics was "divisive."

The 49-year-old added, "We can't be that way right now."

In fact, Longoria pointed out that she previously cited work as one of the many factors in her relocation. As she noted in a Marie Claire interview published Nov. 13, the entertainment industry was "changing" well before the pandemic.

"The vibe was different," Longoria explained of filming in Hollywood, adding that "it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Still, the "Flamin' Hot" director recognizes that she's in a "privileged" position.

"Most Americans aren't so lucky," she shared. "They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Actress and entrepreneur Eva Longoria shares insights about her decade-long relationship with Kamala Harris.
