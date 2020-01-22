Jessica simpson

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Addiction and Abuse in New Memoir

In the tell-all, which hits bookstores Feb. 4, Simpson shares her truth like never before

55926479
Getty Images for NASCAR

Jessica Simpson has lived her life in the spotlight for more than 20 years, but despite her reality TV show appearances, active life on social media and countless interviews, she’s managed to keep the most challenging parts of her life completely private.

Until now.

“There is power in truth,” the 39-year-old told People ahead of the release of her biography, “Open Book.”

Entertainment News

Cuba Gooding Jr. 22 mins ago

April Trial Set for Cuba Gooding Jr. in Bar Groping Case

Tom Hanks 36 mins ago

Tom Hanks Slams ‘Intentional Hoax’ Ad That Shows Him Endorsing CBD Company

In the tell-all, which hits bookstores Feb. 4, Simpson shares her truth like never before, writes about childhood sexual abuse, and the role it played in putting her on the path to addiction. And in her interview with the magazine, she reveals why she wrote the book.

“I’m a horrible liar,” she said, explaining that she’d passed up an earlier opportunity to pen a motivational guide to “living your best life,” because she was actually at “rock-bottom” due to dependency on alcohol and pills.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jessica simpsonPeople Magazine
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us