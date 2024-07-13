Music & Musicians

Eminem honors daughter Hailie Jade on his new song in sweetest way

Eminem dedicated his emotional new song  “Temporary” to his 28-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

Eminem honors daughter Haile Jade Scott.
Prepare to lose yourself over Eminem's adorable ode to Hailie Jade Scott.

The "Houdini" rapper dedicated his emotional new song "Temporary" — released as part of his "Death of Slim Shady" album on July 13 — to his 28-year-old daughter with ex Kim Scott.

“A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here,” Eminem raps on the intro to the song. “So, this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes.”

The Grammy winner — who also shares kids Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22, with Scott — goes on to imagine what his daughter's life will be like after he dies, assuring her that it won't mean he's no longer there for her.

"And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock," he tells her in the verses. "And I still am, saying goodbye is just not / Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop / Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not forever.”

And that's not the only way Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers — pays tribute to Scott on the track, which also features singer Skylar Grey. Adorable voice recordings of the "Just a Little Shady" podcast host as a toddler can also be heard throughout the song.

Of course, music isn't the only way the rapper — who has previously gushed about her on “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird” — shows her how much she means to him. Back in May, the 51-year-old made sure to be by her side when she married husband Evan McClintock in an intimate wedding ceremony.

And his support didn't go unnoticed by his daughter, who shared that "so, so many happy tears were shed" on her big day.

"Laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt," Scott gushed in a May 20 Instagram post. "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

