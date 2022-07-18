Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are going their separate ways.

The supermodel and film producer have officially broken up after four years of marriage, multiple outlets reported on July 18. A source close to Ratajkowski told People, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay."

Neither spouse has spoken out about the split.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard first made headlines back in February 2018, when she announced on Instagram that the couple, who had recently sparked romance rumors at the time, had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

"Sooo I have a surprise," the "My Body" author wrote at the time, "I got married today." Ratajkowski also included a series of snapshots of her and Bear-McClard, including one where he can be seen kissing her cheek and sporting two gold rings that read "EM" and "RATA."

Less than two weeks later, the newlyweds made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards and, as a source told E! News, "Emily looked so in love with her husband."

"She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot," the source continued. "They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in the Utah desert in March 2018, enjoying a romantic getaway complete with a pool and surrounding scenic views.

After two years together, Ratajkowski announced that she and Bear-McClard were expecting their first child together in an October 2020 Vogue interview. The pair later welcomed a son, named Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," Ratajkowski revealed on Instagram. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Since then, Ratajkowski has often taken to social media to document her experiences with breastfeeding and raising her little one. A year after his birth, the "Gone Girl" actress also shared the first photo of Sylvester's face as he adorably peeked out from underneath a fuzzy, pink hat.

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment but has not heard back.