Eliza Dushku is trading in cheer-ocracy for academic-ocracy.

The "Bring It On" alum recently revealed she earned her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Lesley University, detailing personal journey to achieving her major milestone.

“Graduating with my master’s degree (!!) feels like more than an achievement — it feels like a deep calling realized,” the 44-year-old wrote in the June 7 Instagram post, which features a video of her walking across the stage with her diploma. “True growth, energy, and passion — manifested. After nearly a decade of inner work and building a new life, I’m so grateful for this moment in time.”

Indeed, Dushku has been focused on her new path since 2017, when she stepped back from Hollywood.

And she hasn’t been on this journey alone, as Dushku thanked her loved ones — including her husband Peter Palandijan and their two sons Philip Bourne, 5, and Bodan Boudie, 3 — for believing in her.

“To my boys for the little sacrifices made & love you gave, each day to honor and support this dream,” the "Wrong Turn" star continued, also sharing a sweet video of her hugging her two kids. “And to my family, friends—new and old—my colleagues/classmates, professors/teachers, and community, I give thanks: for rooting me on, encouraging me day in and day out, and affording me the grace, strength, and space to step fully into these past years of clinical training.”

Now with her degree in-hand, Dushku noted she feels “grounded and ready to support others on their journey.”

While the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum didn’t officially confirm her retirement from acting until last September, she’s been open about her new career pursuit. In fact, she shared details about her first graduation from Lesley College in May 2020, when she secured her bachelor’s degree in holistic psychology.

“Today marks (via ZOOM!): My College Graduation Day..!!?” she captioned her Instagram post that year. “You guys, I JUST GRADUATED. This has been a dream (as many of you know!) for a long, LONG time coming.”

Though she noted that finishing her studies during the COVID pandemic was tough, it taught her an important lesson.

“This pandemic/endemic has really rooted in me the conviction that we all need a little help along the path of life, particularly as the world/planet gets more complicated & sadly, divisive,” Dushku revealed. “Go after your goals!”