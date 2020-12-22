Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Are Back in ‘Coming 2 America' Trailer

Prince Akeem and Semmi are back in a most ripping trailer for the sequel to "Coming to America."

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for "Coming 2 America" with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their famous roles from the classic 1988 comedy as they head back to Queens from their fictional African home country of Zamunda.

The trailer starts with the iconic voice of James Earl Jones, who plays Murphy's father, King Jaffe Joffer. He informs Prince Akeem that Akeem has a son he didn't know about in America who must be found.

Akeem then tells Semmi to prepare the royal jet for a return to America.

"Oh, hell no, your majesty!" Semmi blurts out.

The trailer also tips off that Murphy and Hall will once again play all their other roles from the original, including the hilarious barbershop crew of Saul, Clarence and Morris, soul singer Randy Watson and Reverend Brown.

"So what're you doing back here, Hotel Rwanda?" Clarence cracks to the howls of everyone as Akeem and Semmi enter the barbershop.

The movie, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor and Wesley Snipes. Shari Headley, who played Murphy's love interest, Lisa McDowell, in the original film, also returns for the sequel.

Amazon also released some still photos from the movie last week that show Jones back as King Jaffe and Headley in her regal outfit as Lisa, who became a princess at the end of the original film.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY.