Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson Used to Steal Snickers From a 7-Eleven. He Just Returned to ‘Right the Wrong'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t himself when he was 14 and hungry.

In an Instagram post, the actor and former professional wrestler revealed he could have been a walking tagline for the Snickers advertising campaign that pokes fun at the odd, often desperate things we do when our stomachs are growling.

When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snicker bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one,” he explained in a recent Instagram video, adding that the caramelly nougat and peanut chocolate bar served as his pre-workout snack. “I did that for almost a year every day.”

The video post, which was shared on the “Black Adam” actor’s Instagram on Sunday, followed him as he entered a 7-Eleven location in Hawaii and purchased every last Snickers bar on the store’s shelves.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years — I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell... The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me.”

Johnson has been open about his family's struggles to make ends meet during his teen years.

In 2017, the actor spoke about watching his parents depend on the kindness of others to help stretch their paychecks and put food on the table.

“My mom pointed out earlier in the day there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over (to) their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got (through) it,” Johnson noted in a post shared on Instagram at the time.

And got through it he most certainly did.

The famous actor didn’t end his trip with just a Snickers raid. As an additional penance, the actor bought the items of every customer in the store and provided tips to the store's cashiers.

In total, his in-store purchase amounted to a cool $298.

“Least I could do considering all the s----” I used to steal from here,” he wrote in the post, adding, “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

Johnson’s atonement did not go unnoticed by 7-Eleven, who cheekily responded to the actor's exposure of how he gets his gaines.

“Well, now that I know ur pre workout secret, I’m bout to be 💪😤,” the chain replied in the post's comments section.

A follow-up Instagram showed pictures of Johnson taking a selfie outside the convenience store and later inside while having piles of Snickers bars rung up.

In addition to the sweet act of contrition, Johnson left all of his purchased Snickers at the counter for hungry customers considering a five-finger discount.

“I’m gonna leave these here,” he told the clerks before leaving the register. “If somebody looks like they’re stealing Snickers, give them these, so they don’t steal them.”

