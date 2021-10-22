Dwayne Johnson and More Remember Director Killed﻿ in Alec Baldwin Set Incident

Halyna Hutchins' friends, fans and colleagues are honoring her on social media after the cinematographer died in an accident on the set of the film "Rust" on Thursday.

The 42-year-old, who was the film's director of photography, was accidentally shot when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop weapon on set. She was taken by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The accident also injured the movie's director Joel Souza, 48, who is receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Following the incident, many members of the Hollywood community took to social media to post tributes to Hutchins, including Dwayne Johnson, who commented on the 42-year-old‘s last Instagram post.

"I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family," the actor wrote.

"Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood remembered Hutchins on Twitter. "Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family," he wrote.

Actor Patricia Arquette called the incident "a heartbreaking loss" and expressed her condolences for Hutchins' family. She also sent her prayers to Souza.

Joe Manganiello said he was "in shock" by the news and described his previous experience working with the director of photography while working on the 2020 film "Archenemy," calling her "an incredible talent & great person."

"I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family," he wrote.

"Archenemy" director Adam Egypt Mortimer echoed Manganiello's sentiments and said he is "so infuriated that this could happen on a set."

Holly Robinson Peete wondered how the accident happened and said that every time she's been on a set, the gun protocol is strict. "We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber," she said.

This is just so horrific and disturbing. 🤦🏽‍♀️😩💔Every time I’ve been on sets with guns the protocol is SO strict. We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber.



Writer, director and producer James Cullen Bressack reacted to the news by vowing to only use "airsoft and rubber guns" in his movies in the future. "This should never have happened. Halyna, you were a gem," he wrote.

Actor Amanda Abbington called the incident a "truly terrible and dreadful accident" in her tribute.

British actor and model Nathalie Emmanuel also expressed her grief over the news, writing, "Halyna Hutchins’ death is absolutely horrifying… 😧😧😧."

"The Fosters" star Sherri Saum called the news an "unimaginable loss" as well.

Rest In Peace #HalynaHutchins

