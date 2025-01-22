‘Duck Dynasty' is back: All the details on the Robertsons' return to TV

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Robertsons are making their quack-tastic return to reality TV.

After eight years off the air, "Duck Dynasty" is taking flight once again with the new series "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," A&E announced Jan. 22.

The two-season reboot — which is set to premiere summer 2025 — will follow Willie Robertson, wife Korie Robertson and "their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana," according to the network's press release.

"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks," the announcement continues, "Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy."

Plus, fans can expect appearances by original series fan favorites like Uncle Si Robertson and Miss Kay Robertson in addition to Willie and Korie Robertson's kids John Luke, Sadie, Will Jr., Bella and Rebecca.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home," Willie and Korie Robertson said in a joint statement. "We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

And the feeling is mutual for A&E, which has already ordered 20 episodes.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” A&E's Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Elaine Frontain Bryant shared. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

"Duck Dynasty" premiered in 2012 and aired for 11 seasons until the clan ended the show in 2017. The network hasn’t confirmed if original star and Robertson family patriarch Phil Robertson — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last year — will appear on the reboot.

