Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Seth Meyers featured at Dreamforce Day 3

Dreamforce Day 3 on Thursday will feature more in-depth discussions on artificial intelligence with a slew of tech industry leaders, as well as actress Viola Davis, director Spike Lee and comedian Seth Meyers.

A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff discussed the myriad issues San Francisco is facing as a city and a host for future innovation, Dreamforce turned the conversation's focus on AI.

Davis and Lee are scheduled to take part in a session titled "Taking Creative Control: Lights, Camera, AI" at 2 p.m. Meyers and comedian Sheng Wang are slated to host the "Dreamforce Comedy Hour" at 3 p.m.

For a full list of Thursday's events, visit the official conference website.