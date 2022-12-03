Canadian rapper Drake is once again showing off his 5-year-old son Adonis on social media. This time, the "Nice for What" rapper shows off Adonis' basketball moves, which may even get the attention of Toronto Raptors executives.

In a video posted to Instagram, Drake shows his son dribbling two basketballs, one with each hand, and successfully switching them between hands.

During the dribbling, Drake can be heard playfully calling his son "different," with Adonis responding in kind.

"I'm not different, bruh," Adonis can be heard saying to his famous father.

Later in the clip, Adonis attempts to bounce a ball between his legs before making a shot.

"Show me one. Cash one," Drake said to his son before making the shot.

"This guy's different." He continued while laughing.

This is certainly not the first time Drake has showed off his son to his many social media followers. In the past, Drake has shown his son doing things from trying to teach his dad French to singing "Happy Birthday Daddy."

Drake is getting all the love for his 36th birthday. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday of his 5-year-old son, Adonis, singing him a special version of the classic "Happy Birthday."

In fact, the father-son duo share the same birthday month, which did not go on without celebration. In October, Drake threw Adonis a superhero themed birthday party that included a photo-op with Spider-man and arcade games.

"Happy 5th to my twin," Drake posted on Twitter at the time.