Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Chicago-Area IHOP

One server at a suburban IHOP had a very happy new year thanks to the generosity of a famous patron.

Singer-songwriter Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip for his server at the IHOP in west suburban St. Charles, where he and wife Jenny McCarthy live.

McCarthy tweeted a photo of the receipt for a $78.46 meal with the massive tip, saying Wahlberg was "starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is."

The photo shows that the actor and New Kids on the Block member scrawled a note on the receipt to thank his server Bethany and wish her a happy new year, adding "2020 tip challenge" and a smiley face.

McCarthy's tweet garnered more 7,000 likes and praise from fans.