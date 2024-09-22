Donna Kelce has a hat bearing tributes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hats off to Donna Kelce over her new fashion accessory that honors her son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

While cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end with the Grammy winner at the team's season opening game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 5, Mama Kelce sported a black Chiefs baseball cap that contained a custom embroidery that paid tribute to the couple.

The front of the hat, which has gone viral on social media, was adorned with images of sprigs of holly and a white cosmos, the birth flowers for the months of October and December, when Travis Kelce and Swift celebrated their birthdays, respectively. The cap also contained the number 87, the athlete's jersey number.

"So honored to have made this!" embroidery artist Alexa Pearlmutter wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of Donna Kelce wearing the hat and a closer look at its details. "My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white asymmetrical logo and work @Travis Kelces #87 into the design."

One user commented, "Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???" to which the creator, who goes by Lexi, responded with a winking face emoji.

The TikTok video also included a screenshot of an Instagram Stories selfie Donna had shared of herself wearing the hat, in which she tagged the artist's Instagram page.

Donna Kelce and Swift have often spent time together watching Travis play football, including at the 2024 Superbowl — in which the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers—and starting from the first time the singer publicly cheered on the NFL star almost exactly one year ago. That outing had quickly fueled romance rumors, which the two confirmed later in fall 2023.

Swift has also occasionally brought to the games her own mom, Andrea Swift. As the Chiefs faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Sept. 15, the two mothers shared a sweet moment inside the stadium box. Andrea Swift attended that game wearing a pin paying tribute to Travis Kelce and the "Style" singer.

After a fan shared a photo of her sporting the customized accessory on X, "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill commented on the post, "#ILoveTaylorSwift's mom."

Donna responded, "Love you too!!"

Kamala Harris is reacting to receiving Taylor Swift’s endorsement for president.