Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton surprises fans with new music to celebrate her 78th birthday

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” Parton announced Friday.

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Dolly Parton rang in her 78th birthday on Friday by sharing a musical gift with her fans: new songs with the release of her deluxe album. 

The country legend announced the special release on Instagram, writing: “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” she wrote. 

“I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL,” she continued. “Thanks for everything.” 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Dolly Parton
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us