Hollywood

Dog Walker Shot by Thieves Who Stole French Bulldogs Belonging to Lady Gaga

A man walking dogs belonging to Lady Gaga was shot by thieves who took the French bulldogs in Hollywood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A dog walker shot by assailants who stole at least one of the dogs was hospitalized.
NBCLA

A man was shot Wednesday night in Hollywood as he walked French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga, who is offering a $500,000 reward in the case, two sources closed to the singer-songwriter told NBC News.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near Sierra Bonita
Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Sources close to Lady Gaga told NBC News the Oscar and Grammy winner is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs -- no questions asked. The dogs are named Koji and Gustav. The sources provided the following email for anyone with information -- KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Entertainment News

Ina Garten 20 mins ago

How to Make Ina Garten's Perfect PB&J

CELEBRITIES 1 hour ago

Ben Affleck Opens Up About Portraying an Alcoholic Amid His Own Recovery

NBCLA has reached out to Los Angeles police, who could not confirm the link to Lady Gaga.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said two dogs were taken by the assailants, who left the location in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, police said. Video showed an officer at the scene holding a French bulldog in a blanket, but it was not immediately clear whether the dog was one of the dogs taken by the thieves or possibly a third dog.

A detailed description of the attackers was not immediately available.

A photo of one of the French bulldogs was posted to Lady Gaga's Instagram account in October 2018. The breed is the fourth most popular in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodFrench Bulldog
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us