Disneyland to End Current Annual Passport Program, Issue Refunds Due to Pandemic

Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that the theme park planned to end its current annual passport program and issue "appropriate refunds" for eligible passholders.

"We will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement.

He added that the Anaheim theme park is developing new membership offerings for parkgoers.

Passholders who held active passports as of March 14, 2020, will continue to receive applicable discounts based on their passport for merchandise and food and beverage at select Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street locations until the new membership offers are announced, the Disneyland website says.

Disneyland has been closed since March due to California's stay-at-home orders. It was announced earlier this week that the theme park will serve as a coronavirus vaccination site where thousands of Orange County residents will be vaccinated daily, according to the county.