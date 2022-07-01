Disneyland Reveals Details About ‘The Princess and the Frog' Attraction

"Tiana's Bayou Adventure"

The attraction will open in "late 2024" at both Disneyland park and the Magic Kingdom in Florida

The adventure will feature Princess Tiana, Naveen, and Louis preparing for a Mardi Gras party

When Disneyland Resort announced just over two years ago that a new attraction inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" would debut at The Happiest Place on the Earth, fans of the beloved Disney animated film, which premiered in 2009, began anticipating an announcement about an opening date, as well as other details.

The Anaheim theme park revealed new renderings and details of the ride on July 1, 2022, as well as an expected opening year: "Late 2024" is the word from Disneyland (that's also when the attraction is scheduled to debut at the Magic Kingdom in Florida).

And the attraction's name was announced on July 1, too: Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The music-filled adventure will take place on the "completely reimagined" footprint of Splash Mountain, near New Orleans Square.

"The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," shared Disneyland Resort Public Relations Director Michael Ramirez in a June 2020 blog post.

"Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests," shared Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Take a look at the announcement, a new rendering, and more information about the joyful new adventure led by Princess Tiana and her friends at the official Disney Parks Blog now.