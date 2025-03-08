Did Taylor Swift work on Lady Gaga's new album? Here's the truth

Originally appeared on E! Online

A Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga collaboration is in many fans' wildest dreams.

And some thought they heard the "Mastermind" singer on the track “How Bad Do U Want Me" from Lady Gaga's new album, Mayhem, released March 7.

One X user shared, "how bad do u want me being a straight up taylor swift song," while another believed that the song was straight out of Taylor's famous collection of unreleased songs, sharing, "why was gaga playing in taylor's vault."

Taylor was not credited on the song, but Swifties swore they heard her influence, with one writing, "the production? the vocal style? the lyrics? it’s screaming 2014-2019 Taylor."

However, it’s time to shake off the rumors: Taylor does not actually appear on the track, sources told Us Weekly and Page Six.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.

The "Cruel Summer" singer frequently collaborates with other artists, with Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Ray and more on her albums, just to name a few, so the idea wasn't foreign to fans. In fact, she’s even gone under the radar, secretly working on Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ 2016 song “This Is What You Came For” using the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

While Taylor may not have collaborated on Gaga’s new album, which features singles "Abracadabra" and "Disease," Mayhem does feature her previously released collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile." The song, released last August, won the Best Pop Duo award at the 2025 Grammys.

Lady Gaga also collaborated with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, on writing the song "Blade of Grass," which was based on their engagement when Michael proposed with an actual blade of grass last year.

“I started to think about everything I've been through up until that moment,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview airing March 10. “So, the song is actually kind of haunting. I'll never forget when we were writing the bridge, I said, ‘I'll give you something, but it's no diamond ring.’ And he said, ‘The air that I'm breathing.’”

This collaboration is one that the "Born This Way" singer will cherish, sharing, “It was cool. He's my partner. It's a totally different experience when you're writing with your partner.”

She went on to add, “That song gets to last forever and hopefully one day our kids will hear it."

