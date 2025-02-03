Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get kicked out of the Grammys? Here's the truth

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's 2025 Grammys appearance lasted only fourfiveseconds.

However, the "Famous" rapper and his wife of two years were not kicked out of the Feb. 2 award show, which was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, E! News has learned.

As a nominee, Kanye, 47, walked the red carpet and posed with Bianca, 30. The two then got into the car and left. (Click here to see all the celebrity arrivals.)

Nonetheless, the pair turned heads with their arrival — with Bianca leaving little to the imagination by going completely naked underneath in a sheer mini dress.

"Custom Courture [sic] Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," Kanye captioned an image of Bianca's dress on Instagram shortly after their Grammys appearance. "My best friend My wife."

And while Ye kept his attire simple with a black T-shirt and matching trousers, he further raised eyebrows by curating his Instagram to solely follow none other than Taylor Swift ahead of the ceremony. By Monday, he only followed Bianca.

The social media move sparked speculation that the "Gold Digger" emcee was reigniting his yearslong feud with Swift, who was nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Tortured Poets Department" song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Pop Album of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for her Gracie Abrams collab "us."

Meanwhile, "Carnival" — Kanye's ¥$ supergroup single with Ty Dolla Sign — was nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

Hours before the award show, the “Gold Digger” emcee wrote on Instagram, "Thank you to the Grammies [sic] for nominating Carnival."

The last time Kanye attended the Grammys was in 2015, when he went with then-wife Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kanye was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Bound 2" and also performed “FourFiveSeconds” with Rihanna and Paul McCartney.

Taylor Swift had the best night at the 2025 Grammys.