Demi Moore shares favorite part of being grandma to Rumer Willis' daughter

Originally appeared on E! Online

Demi Moore is clearly loving that grandma life.

Nine months after becoming a first-time grandmother to Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta, the "G.I. Jane" actress gushed about what a delight it is having a baby in her life.

"She's just a pure joy," Moore exclusively told E! News at a Jan. 11 screening of "Common Ground." "It really is all the cliches. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Willis welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with musician Derek Richard Thomas. "You have changed my life in the most profound way," the "House Bunny" actress said of her daughter on Instagram in May. "It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always."

Willis and Moore—along with her other daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29—have been very open about the way their lives have shifted, not just after baby Louetta, but also with Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle. The family shared in March 2022 that the "Die Hard" actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, followed by frontotemporal dementia one year later.

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," Tallulah Willis said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2023. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

Despite the hardships, Moore is looking towards the future in a positive way, especially in regard to what is important in her life.

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her dad's health.

"I had this illness at 18 that really pushed me to focus on following a different path," she told E! News at the "Common Ground" screening in partnership with Maker's Mark. "And it is a journey of finding what's right. And I think that consciousness around what we want has really elevated on a more mass level, which is very exciting."

"Common Ground" unveils a story of money, power and politics behind America's food system, focusing on the hardships facing farmers in our current era. "While I think that there are complexities to creating the change that's needed," Demi told E!, "You really walk away uplifted with knowing that this is an opportunity to not only enhance our life as individuals, but also the planet."

"Common Ground" is in select theaters now.