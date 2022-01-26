Demi Moore, Mila Kunis Share Awkward Moment in New Commercial

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a new ad for AT&T, Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have a lot in common.

This will come as little surprise to anyone who follows show business, of course: Kunis is currently married to Moore's ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

And while the words "Ashton Kutcher" never get mentioned in the ad, which is amusingly called "A Lot In Common," we're all totally in on the joke:

In the ad, Kunis and Moore are at an awards ceremony for their high school, and both stand up as the presenter is set to announce the school's "most admired alum." Because naturally, it has to be one of them, right?

Can we pause to say how great both ladies look? Moore, 59, is rocking a low-cut black dress and some seriously long, straight hair; Kunis, 38, sparkles in a strapless dress with waves in her brunette locks.

But back to the ad: Both women actually ascend to the stage before the recipient is named. "What are you doing here?" Kunis whispers, but then the award is given out ... to someone else. They recover by handing the winner an award and some flowers, but they're clearly nonplussed by the whole experience.

Says Moore, "I had no idea that we went to the same high school."

Replies Kunis, "We have a lot in common."

Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005-13. Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 and have two children, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

Apparently the connection for the ad, which will air during the upcoming Super Bowl, was no accident: Kunis helped come up with the idea for pairing them, she says.

"It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum," Kunis told "Entertainment Tonight," referencing her high school in Los Angeles. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."

Moore was also thrilled to be included.

"Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?" she said to "Entertainment Tonight."

The "G.I. Jane" actor, who was married to Bruce Willis from 1987-2000, has a nonprofit, Thorn, with Kutcher, which they founded in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kutcher stays in touch with Moore's children with Willis (Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27).

"I love them," he said on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast in 2020. "I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

