Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is cool — and engaged — for the summer.

The 27-year-old pop star announced boyfriend Max Ehrich popped the question during a stunning beachside proposal on Wednesday night. Needless to say, Lovato got the man and the diamond ring of her dreams.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Lovato captioned her Instagram announcement.

The bride-to-be continued, "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" Lovato wrote.

Romance rumors between Lovato and "The Young and the Restless" alum first sparked in March when the pair exchanged flirty comments on social media.

E! News would later learn that they were social distancing together and "falling in love."

An insider shared with E! at the time, "This time has been very special because they have been one-on-one with no distractions or stress from outside life. They've really gotten to know each other on a different level. She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it's working very well."

Ehrich, 29, also celebrated the happy news, sharing on Instagram.

"Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby."

He continued, "I'm so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Congratulations to the happy couple!