‘Dawson's Creek' alum James Van Der Beek shares colorectal cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek is sharing insight into his private health battle.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, he said in a statement to People November 3, while noting he's been "taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

“There’s reason for optimism," the 47-year-old added of his journey with colorectal cancer, which originates in the colon or rectum, "and I’m feeling good."

Indeed, the actor has been leaning on his loved ones during this time, including wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

In fact, the family of eight has celebrated many milestones together in recent weeks, including Beek's birthday.

"Three years old today," he wrote on Instagram October 10 alongside photos of his youngest child. "We had no idea how much we needed you. But YOU did."

"You are once again," the "Varsity Blues" actor continued, "proof to us that kids come into this world with their own thing; their own essence, appetites, and personality, and you have never been shy about letting us know exactly who you are, and what you want. The ferocity of your desires is something new for us - even in a family of big personalities."

He also noted that his son Jeremiah has an inherent sweetness to him.

"You always want to help," he wrote, "and I’m constantly amazed by your emotional intelligence, and what you are able to comprehend and anticipate."



"Thank you for barging your way into our lives," the actor concluded. "Thank you for all the unique ways in which you challenge me (quite the feat after five kids), and thank you for being the best snuggler on the planet. We love you bubs. Beyond grateful to have those ringlets in my life and to get to be your dad."

As Beek previously explained, having six kids means that it can be tough for him and his wife to have a date night.

"It takes a lot of organization, I will say that," he told E! News in November 2022. "Right now, it's kind of a quick coffee shop or even an errand run. Honestly we've had some of our favorite afternoons on errand runs together."