David Foster Says There Are Benefits to Parenting a Toddler at Age 73

David Foster is realistic about being a father to a toddler at 73.

Foster welcomed son, Rennie, 23 months, with wife Katharine McPhee, 38, in February 2021.

“At this point in my life, it’s different again,” Foster, who is also dad to five adult daughters — Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36 — told People. “I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different."

Foster, who is also a grandfather of seven, acknowledged parenting in his 70s requires patience.

“I was not patient when I was young," he told the outlet. "I still work, I’m still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me, because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

Last year, Foster said he did not think he would become a dad again later in life, but he is keeping a positive perspective.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” Foster told People. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”

McPhee met Foster in 2006 when she was a 21-year-old contestant on “American Idol” and he was acting as a mentor on the show. They tied the knot 13 years later in June 2019, despite critiques of their 34-year age gap.

“The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it’s always the woman’s fault,” McPhee said on the “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast" in 2021. “It’s the woman who wants to be with the older man, because he has money and he’s had success and she wants this, that. I mean, our story’s been the complete opposite.”

Shortly after welcoming her son, McPhee appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and gushed about her new role as a mom.

“I’m a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he’s such a good little baby,” she told Clarkson at the time. “I’m so in love. ... It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”

