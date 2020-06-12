Dave Chappelle Talks George Floyd Death in New Netflix Special: ‘He Knew He was Gonna Die’

Dave Chappelle began a new special on George Floyd by thanking "young people who have had the courage to go out and do all this amazing work, protesting," reports NBC News.

"I'm very proud of you," the comedian said in a show Netflix dropped on its YouTube comedy channel. "You kids are excellent drivers. I'm comfortable in the back seat of the car. So, carry on young ones."

Chappelle then talked about Floyd, who died on May 25 after now-fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. In a video of the killing, Floyd said: "Please. Please. Please. I can't breathe."

Chauvin was fired and faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd's deadly arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

