Daniel Craig to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Craig's star will be placed next to the star of one of Craig's Bond-movie predecessors, Roger Moore, according to the chamber.

By City News Service

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Daniel Craig, who has portrayed James Bond in five "007" films, including the soon-to-be-released "No Time to Die," will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Craig's star -- the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame -- will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, a location chosen for the Bond-related last three digits of the address, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

It will be placed next to the star of one of Craig's Bond-movie predecessors, Roger Moore, according to the chamber.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!"

Joining emcee Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, to unveil the star will be film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and actor Rami Malek, who co-stars in "No Time to Die."

The ceremony will be live-streamed on walkoffame.com.

"No Time to Die" will be released Oct. 8, and will mark Craig's final turn as Bond.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

