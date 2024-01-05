Dan Levy said dad Eugene Levy had an emotional reaction to his new movie

Dan Levy kept his parents out of the loop when it came to his new movie.

Dan Levy famously starred alongside his father, Eugene Levy, in “Schitt’s Creek” for six seasons. But his parents “knew nothing” about "Good Grief" — Dan Levy's directorial film debut — until the premiere.

"I kept him so far away," Dan Levy said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Jan. 5 when asked if he included his dad in the process.

"He knew nothing about the movie until he came to the premiere and watched it," he added.

"Good Grief" follows a new widow as he grieves the loss of his husband and comes to terms with hard truths with friends in Paris.

Dan Levy said both of his parents enjoyed the Netflix dramedy and had emotional reactions at the premiere.

"My parents were very moved by the movie and were crying a lot, and it was a wonderful thing," he said.

Embarking on a project without his dad was something Dan Levy said he "needed."

"I think we'd collaborated for so long, this felt like something I really needed to do on my own, and I wanted it to kind of be a surprised to them I think, partially, because it's such a risky thing to go and do something unexpected," he said.

Before going solo with "Good Grief," "Schitt's Creek" was a family affair for the Levy family. Eugene and Dan Levy starred as father Johnny and son David Rose, while Eugene Levy's daughter, Sarah, starred as Twyla, a ditzy waitress at a local cafe.

The Rose family was completed with Annie Murphy as socialite daughter, Alexis, and Catherine O'Hara as the family's eccentric matriarch, Moira.

O'Hara and Dan Levy reunited in March 2023 at Paris Fashion Week and shared a smiling selfie to Instagram.

