In Memoriam

Crazy Town frontman and ‘Butterfly' singer Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday

By Danielle Abreu

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the rock-rap group Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

Shellshock, whose real name is Seth Brooks Binzer, passed away at a Los Angeles residence on Monday, according to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records. His cause of death was not yet known.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Crazy Town gained fame in 2000 with their single "Butterfly" from their debut album "The Gift of Game." The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2001 and was featured in the 2002 film, "Orange County," starring Jack Black and Colin Hanks.

Despite early successes, the group faced many challenges, including turnover in their members and Shellshock's substance abuse.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The band broke up in 2002 after their sophomore album, "Darkhourse," failed to follow-up the success achieved with "The Gift of Game."

Shellshock appeared on VH1's reality TV shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House," where he opened up about his struggles with drug additions.

The musician is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix, according to Variety.

Entertainment News

Amazon 4 hours ago

Amazon announces Prime Day 2024 dates: How to shop deals and tips to avoid scams

Amazon 10 hours ago

WATCH: Amazon partners with Megan Thee Stallion to release Prime Day music video

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us