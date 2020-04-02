Baby

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom Has First Baby

The 32-year-old announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram Wednesday

By Associated Press

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom has had her first child in what she says was a harrowing experience amid the coronavirus outbreak that has struck a close friend.

The 32-year-old Bloom said on Instagram that she and husband Dan Gregor returned home Wednesday with the healthy baby girl, who had spent time in intensive care in a California hospital.

Bloom's friend Adam Schlesinger, the musician with whom she won an Emmy last year for writing a song for her CW musical comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," died from the coronavirus on Wednesday in a hospital in New York state.

She’s here. She’s home. Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives," Bloom wrote in an Instagram post that came shortly before Schlesinger's death was announced. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

Bloom said the whole family is safe, and thanked medical workers, from "those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war."

