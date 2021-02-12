Valentine's Day

Cozy Up With These Valentine's Day Movies This Weekend

Here's what to watch on Peacock, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services this weekend.

By Whitney Irick

With so many shows and movies at our fingertips, the love never stops.

So whether you love or hate Valentine's Day, here's what to watch on Peacock, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services this weekend.

Peacock

Peacock has curated its top picks for lovers on date night, those interested in love gone wrong (that's you, true crime junkies) and the people who hate Valentine's Day. Some of our favorites include 'Love Actually,' 'Dateline 24/7' and the 'Bride of Chucky.'

Netflix

Looking for something new? The third and final installment of the 'To All The Boys' franchise is now available to stream on Netflix.

Zendaya and John David Washington star in the recently released 'Malcolm & Marie.'

'50 First Dates,' 'Eat Pray Love' and 'Runaway Bride' are some of our top picks in Netflix's 'romance' genre.

Hulu

From genres like 'love for the ages' to 'romantic dramas,' Hulu's Valentine's Day picks offer something for everyone. 'You've Got Mail,' 'Love & Basketball' and 'The Wedding Planner' are classics in our book.

Disney+

The Valentine's Day collection on Disney+ is family friendly. 'Up', 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'The Princess Bride' are all featured.

Amazon Prime Video

You can watch rom-coms, love stories and more on Amazon Prime Video. Some of the featured movies include 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,' 'What Men Want,' and 'Confessions of a Shopaholic.'

