CMA Awards

Country Star Luke Bryan to Host CMA Awards

Bryan will host the show for the first time when it airs from Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10.

49th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he'll step into a larger role when he hosts the awards show in November.

The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Monday that the “American Idol” judge will host the show for the first time when it airs from Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music,” Bryan said in a statement. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down."

The Georgia-born singer has twice won CMA entertainer of the year and is nominated this year along with Jordan Davis for musical event of the year. While this is his first time as a CMA Awards host, Bryan has plenty of experience after being a co-host for several years at the Academy of Country Music Awards, normally held in Las Vegas.

Entertainment News

Cuba Gooding Jr. 2 hours ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces February Trial in NYC Groping Case

AGT 3 hours ago

‘AGT:Extreme' Pauses Production After Contestant Injured Filming Stunt

It's been a long time since CMAs have had a single host. Co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley had a 10-year run together starting in 2008. In 2019, Underwood returned as co-host with Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton and McEntire hosted with Darius Rucker last year.

Jimmy Fallon, Luke Bryan and The Roots' Tariq Trotter crash a football party as the Party Patrol, bringing all the snacks needed to get your squad's party out of control.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CMA AwardsLuke Bryan2021 cma awards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us