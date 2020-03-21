Country Music Singer Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers died peacefully at his home at age 81 late Friday night, his family said in a statement.

The six-times CMA Awards winner was known for hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years."

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," the statement read. "His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. "

The family said they would hold a small private service for him out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak. A public ceremony will be held later

In Memoriam: People Weu0026#8217;ve Lost in 2020