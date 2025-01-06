LIVE: Complete list of winners at 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes are underway, with some of Hollywood's biggest prizes up for grabs.
Some of the night's major nominees include Timothée Chalamet, who is up for a best actor nod and has two movies ("Dune: Part Two" and "A Complete Unknown") up for Best Picture in the drama category as well. Other films nominated for several awards Sunday night include "Wicked" and the Jesse Eisenberg directed film "A Real Pain."
On the TV side of things, major nominees include "Shogun," "The Bear" and "Baby Reindeer."
Even host Nikki Glaser is up for an award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance—Television for her special, "Someday You'll Die."
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.
Here's a complete list of winners and nominees for this year's Golden Globes:
Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television
Ted Danson
Cecille B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Best Motion Picture—Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress—Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Supporting Actress—Motion Picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective
Best Television Series—Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Supporting Actor—Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in The Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in The Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Motion Picture—Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress," Challengers
“El Mal,“ Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—Motion Picture
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Inside Out 2
Gladiator 2
Wicked
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
The Wild Robot
Twisters
Alien: Romulus
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance—Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
WINNER: Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Director—Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress," Challengers
“El Mal,“ Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
WINNER: Conclave
Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language
All We Imagine as Light, India
Emilia Pérez, France
The Girl With the Needle, Denmark
I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Vermiglio, Italy
Best Score—Motion Picture
Conclave
Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Perez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two