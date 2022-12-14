Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos

Photos that did not win but were earmarked as highly commended during the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, a free competition open to wildlife photography novices, amateurs and professionals that celebrates the hilarity of our natural world.

Miroslav Srb / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Emmanuel Do Linh San / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two meerkats at the Kalahari Trails Game Reserve, South Africa.
Martin Grace / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two King Penguins at Volunteer Point in the Falkland Islands.
Michael Eastwell / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two wallabies in Cape Hillsborough, Queensland.
Jagdeep Rajput / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Am Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind in Keoladeo National Park, India.
Mark Schocken / Comedy Wildlife 2022
An Eastern Screech Owl and owlet in Largo, Florida.
Federica Vinci / Comedy Wildlife 2022
Two monkeys at Baphuon Temple, Cambodia.
Alex Pansier / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A red squirrel jumps during a rainstorm in Maashorst, the Netherlands.
Ryan Sims / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A duckling waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands in Kirkland, Washington.
John Chaney / Comedy Wildlife 2022
A salmon hits a bear in Alaska.

