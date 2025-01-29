Comedian Ken Flores dead at 28

Originally appeared on E! Online

The comedy community is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Comedian Ken Flores, who was in the middle of a country-wide comedy tour, has died, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 28.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores,” his family shared to his Instagram on Wednesday. “Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted [sic] by this loss.”

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Following his family’s confirmation of the news, many fans and friends within the comedy world chimed in to honor Flores’ legacy and the way he made them laugh.

“He was a comedian that was a friend of mine and was super talented and I worked with him a bunch,” comedian Chris D’Elia explained in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “He was really, really, really funny and he had the whole future in front of him. My heart goes out to his family and his friends. That dude was a great guy.”

He added, “He was a legend in the making.”

A Los Angeles-based comedy club Hollywood Improv also shared their memories of Flores, writing in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, “We were honored to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it. You were also kind and a tremendous friend to all lucky enough to know you. We love you Ken, thank you for all the laughs.”

Meanwhile, Laugh Factory, another Los Angeles comedy club, simply commented on Flores’ Instagram post, “Rest in peace, make god laugh.”

Flores had recently embarked on his 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour, which he had promoted on Instagram as recently as Monday. The national tour kicked off in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 10, with scheduled stops in New Mexico and Georgia before his death. His next show was scheduled for Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz.